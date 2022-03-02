Community update: COVID mitigation and new off-post uniform policy

Join BG Jed Schaertl, Deputy Commanding General (Mobilization & Reserve Affairs) and the Senior Responsible Officer for the Wiesbaden community, as he discusses three topics in his message:
- COVID rates in the community and mitigation
- A new revision of General Order #1 and updated ROM guidance
- New Off-Post Uniform Wear Policy
Review the updated GO #1 on the Garrison’s website here:
https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/coronavirus/covid-19-latest-official-documents
Review the new Off-Post Uniform Wear Policy here:
https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/us-army-garrison-policy-memorandums
