Community update: COVID mitigation and new off-post uniform policy

Join BG Jed Schaertl, Deputy Commanding General (Mobilization & Reserve Affairs) and the Senior Responsible Officer for the Wiesbaden community, as he discusses three topics in his message:

- COVID rates in the community and mitigation

- A new revision of General Order #1 and updated ROM guidance

- New Off-Post Uniform Wear Policy



Review the updated GO #1 on the Garrison’s website here:

https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/coronavirus/covid-19-latest-official-documents



Review the new Off-Post Uniform Wear Policy here:

https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/us-army-garrison-policy-memorandums