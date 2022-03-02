Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community update: COVID mitigation and new off-post uniform policy

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Join BG Jed Schaertl, Deputy Commanding General (Mobilization & Reserve Affairs) and the Senior Responsible Officer for the Wiesbaden community, as he discusses three topics in his message: 
    - COVID rates in the community and mitigation
    - A new revision of General Order #1 and updated ROM guidance
    - New Off-Post Uniform Wear Policy

    Review the updated GO #1 on the Garrison’s website here:
    https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/coronavirus/covid-19-latest-official-documents

    Review the new Off-Post Uniform Wear Policy here:
    https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/us-army-garrison-policy-memorandums

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 11:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 830080
    VIRIN: 220203-A-QN293-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108791811
    Length: 00:11:10
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community update: COVID mitigation and new off-post uniform policy, by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    USAG Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

