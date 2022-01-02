Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl delivers the 102 IW Command Message for February 2022. He discusses the importance of belonging to a "Unit of Choice".
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|830077
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-WQ490-703
|Filename:
|DOD_108791797
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for February 2022 - CCM Christopher Hirl, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
