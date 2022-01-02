Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for February 2022 - CCM Christopher Hirl

    MA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl delivers the 102 IW Command Message for February 2022. He discusses the importance of belonging to a "Unit of Choice".

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 11:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 830077
    VIRIN: 220201-F-WQ490-703
    Filename: DOD_108791797
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: MA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for February 2022 - CCM Christopher Hirl, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Otis ANG Base
    102IW

