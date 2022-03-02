Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: U.S.-Japan Interoperability, Super Bowl Flyover, Preferred Base for Pegasus

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week's look Around the Air Force highlights Airborne 22, an interoperability exercise with U.S. Air Force and Japanese paratroopers, a history-making Super Bowl flyover, and a preferred basing decision for the next set of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830070
    VIRIN: 220203-F-KT515-0001
    Filename: DOD_108791745
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Pegasus
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV
    Airborne 22

