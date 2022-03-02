Around the Air Force: U.S.-Japan Interoperability, Super Bowl Flyover, Preferred Base for Pegasus

This week's look Around the Air Force highlights Airborne 22, an interoperability exercise with U.S. Air Force and Japanese paratroopers, a history-making Super Bowl flyover, and a preferred basing decision for the next set of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.
