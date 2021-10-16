COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 1

We have exciting news. Today we are premiering a new series, COVID Chat with Kat. It answers questions sent in by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. We received over 700 questions and concerns. In each episode, our medical professionals will answer a handful of those. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 11:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830068
|VIRIN:
|211016-Z-KB070-0995
|Filename:
|DOD_108791730
|Length:
|00:27:09
|Location:
|WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
