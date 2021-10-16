Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 1

    WY, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    We have exciting news. Today we are premiering a new series, COVID Chat with Kat. It answers questions sent in by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. We received over 700 questions and concerns. In each episode, our medical professionals will answer a handful of those. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 11:41
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:27:09
    Location: WY, US

    This work, COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 1, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

