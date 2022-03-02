Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E takeoff and landing from Estonia

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., flew a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 3, 2022. Members of the 4 FW are deployed to Ämari AB to support a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission. NATO enhanced Air Policing was introduced in 2014 in order to assure north eastern and south eastern allies, demonstrate the collective resolve of allies and demonstrate the defensive nature of NATO to deter adversaries from aggression or the threat of aggression against NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830066
    VIRIN: 220203-F-YM277-2001
    Filename: DOD_108791613
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E takeoff and landing from Estonia, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational
    F-15E
    4th FW
    US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa
    enhanced Air Policing

