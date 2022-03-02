Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., flew a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 3, 2022. Members of the 4 FW are deployed to Ämari AB to support a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission. NATO enhanced Air Policing was introduced in 2014 in order to assure north eastern and south eastern allies, demonstrate the collective resolve of allies and demonstrate the defensive nature of NATO to deter adversaries from aggression or the threat of aggression against NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830066
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-YM277-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791613
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-15E takeoff and landing from Estonia, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
