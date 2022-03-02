F-15E takeoff and landing from Estonia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., flew a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 3, 2022. Members of the 4 FW are deployed to Ämari AB to support a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission. NATO enhanced Air Policing was introduced in 2014 in order to assure north eastern and south eastern allies, demonstrate the collective resolve of allies and demonstrate the defensive nature of NATO to deter adversaries from aggression or the threat of aggression against NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)