U.S. Army combat engineers with 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct urban breaching training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers practiced and prepared charges for a variety of breaching scenarios before putting their charges to the test on the range. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host to regionally allocated forces at NSTA and provides rotational units with premier range facilities which contribute to overall combat readiness necessary to meet and maintain our NATO commitment to stand by our allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830065
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-NQ624-327
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108791612
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Breach and Clear! 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion Combat Engineers train urban breaching at NSTA, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT