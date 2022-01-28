Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breach and Clear! 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion Combat Engineers train urban breaching at NSTA

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    01.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army combat engineers with 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct urban breaching training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers practiced and prepared charges for a variety of breaching scenarios before putting their charges to the test on the range. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host to regionally allocated forces at NSTA and provides rotational units with premier range facilities which contribute to overall combat readiness necessary to meet and maintain our NATO commitment to stand by our allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830065
    VIRIN: 220128-A-NQ624-327
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108791612
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breach and Clear! 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion Combat Engineers train urban breaching at NSTA, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Explosion
    Demolition
    Breaching
    1ID
    StrongerTogether
    CombatEngineers

