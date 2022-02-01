A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, an RAF F-35B and an RAF Hawk T1 flyover the Duxford Imperial War Museum in order to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Eighth Air Force
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830057
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-WN564-908
|Filename:
|DOD_108791489
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DUXFORD, CAM, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 8th Air Force Duxford Flyover, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
