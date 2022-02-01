Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Air Force Duxford Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUXFORD, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, an RAF F-35B and an RAF Hawk T1 flyover the Duxford Imperial War Museum in order to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Eighth Air Force

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830057
    VIRIN: 220201-F-WN564-908
    Filename: DOD_108791489
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DUXFORD, CAM, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Air Force Duxford Flyover, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    B-1B
    F-15E
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    F-35B
    8th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT