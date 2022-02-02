Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd Wing commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., addresses the wing about challenges ahead, how to face them and implements the "Let's Prove It" initiative, inviting the wing to fully embody the "Wing of Choice" slogan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 09:08
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    commander message
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

