PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine expeditionary Unit, load on to an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. As a forward deployed unit capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, the 11th MEU regularly conducts training to be able to operate in contested areas to create strategic advantage while building lethality and integrated deterrence. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830049
|VIRIN:
|220203-M-ET529-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791414
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 11th MEU loads MV-22 during Noble Fusion aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2), by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
