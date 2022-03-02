Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU loads MV-22 during Noble Fusion aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine expeditionary Unit, load on to an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. As a forward deployed unit capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, the 11th MEU regularly conducts training to be able to operate in contested areas to create strategic advantage while building lethality and integrated deterrence. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830049
    VIRIN: 220203-M-ET529-3001
    Filename: DOD_108791414
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    BLT
    USINDOPACOM
    Noble Fusion

