CIMT Body Composition

The study will examine Soldier physical performance for active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve Soldiers representing diverse backgrounds, including age, gender, race/ethnicity, and physical demand categories. The study will use four measurement techniques to assess body composition: standard AR 600-9 tape test, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, or DEXA, three-dimensional total body scanning, and bio-electrical impedance analysis, or BIA. The results of the study will be used to help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program. Video will be used on Public Affairs Social Media sites.