    CIMT Body Composition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The study will examine Soldier physical performance for active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve Soldiers representing diverse backgrounds, including age, gender, race/ethnicity, and physical demand categories. The study will use four measurement techniques to assess body composition: standard AR 600-9 tape test, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, or DEXA, three-dimensional total body scanning, and bio-electrical impedance analysis, or BIA. The results of the study will be used to help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program. Video will be used on Public Affairs Social Media sites.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 07:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830044
    VIRIN: 220203-A-A4411-115
    PIN: 100270
    Filename: DOD_108791341
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIMT Body Composition, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AR
    NG
    Body Composition
    CIMT
    Physical Performance

