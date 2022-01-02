The study will examine Soldier physical performance for active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve Soldiers representing diverse backgrounds, including age, gender, race/ethnicity, and physical demand categories. The study will use four measurement techniques to assess body composition: standard AR 600-9 tape test, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, or DEXA, three-dimensional total body scanning, and bio-electrical impedance analysis, or BIA. The results of the study will be used to help inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program. Video will be used on Public Affairs Social Media sites.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830044
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-A4411-115
|PIN:
|100270
|Filename:
|DOD_108791341
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CIMT Body Composition, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
