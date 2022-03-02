Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022 B-Roll camera 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROME, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll from the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022, held in Rome, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830043
    VIRIN: 220203-A-MS182-1001
    Filename: DOD_108791275
    Length: 00:14:08
    Location: ROME, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022 B-Roll camera 1, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Partnership
    US AFRICOM
    CHOD
    AFN Vicenza
    African Chiefs of Defense conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT