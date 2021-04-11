Live, Work, Play: Bowling

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Downtown Lanes Bowling Center at USAG Humphreys is the largest armed forces bowling center in the pacific. It's equipped with 48 lanes, pro shop and an upstairs lounge to accommodate its patrons. Bowling center manager Robert Victorine discusses the details of the facility's amenities.