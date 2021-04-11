Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Live, Work, Play: Bowling

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2021

    Video by Pfc. Reece Newton 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Downtown Lanes Bowling Center at USAG Humphreys is the largest armed forces bowling center in the pacific. It's equipped with 48 lanes, pro shop and an upstairs lounge to accommodate its patrons. Bowling center manager Robert Victorine discusses the details of the facility's amenities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 00:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830029
    VIRIN: 211104-A-TC089-0001
    Filename: DOD_108790985
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KR

    This work, Live, Work, Play: Bowling, by PFC Reece Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    TAGS

    #eightharmy #southkorea #bowling

