The Downtown Lanes Bowling Center at USAG Humphreys is the largest armed forces bowling center in the pacific. It's equipped with 48 lanes, pro shop and an upstairs lounge to accommodate its patrons. Bowling center manager Robert Victorine discusses the details of the facility's amenities.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 00:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830029
|VIRIN:
|211104-A-TC089-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108790985
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Live, Work, Play: Bowling, by PFC Reece Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
