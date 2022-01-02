Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct bilateral amphibious assault

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert and Cpl. Sydney Smith

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines embarked in amphibious combat vehicles assigned to 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers embarked in assault amphibious vehicles assigned to 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment execute bilateral amphibious assault training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at White Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 1, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith and Cpl. Carl Mathew Ruppert)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 23:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830013
    VIRIN: 220201-M-WC972-2001
    Filename: DOD_108790749
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct bilateral amphibious assault, by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert and Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Partnership
    Iron Fist

