SrA Christopher Stolze recreates Budae-jjigae (AKA: Army Stew) a traditional Korean dish that incorporates a variety of ingredients into one dish.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 03:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830012
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-OS914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108790629
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Taste Korea: Budae-jjigae, by PFC Emily Dawson, SPC Keaton Habeck and Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
