Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taste Korea: Budae-jjigae

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2021

    Video by Pfc. Emily Dawson, Spc. Keaton Habeck and Hana Pong

    AFN Humphreys

    SrA Christopher Stolze recreates Budae-jjigae (AKA: Army Stew) a traditional Korean dish that incorporates a variety of ingredients into one dish.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 03:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830012
    VIRIN: 210819-A-OS914-001
    Filename: DOD_108790629
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taste Korea: Budae-jjigae, by PFC Emily Dawson, SPC Keaton Habeck and Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cuisine
    Korean Cuisine
    Camp Humphreys
    Riverbend Pub
    Riverbend Golf Course
    Chef Edward Miller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT