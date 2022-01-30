Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Female Body Armor System

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Security Forces Center produced an informational video about the newly fielded Female Body Armor System. It covers the system is in its entirety: the multiple tiers of protection it provides, answers to common questions about the system, and demonstrations of proper donning and adjusting.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 18:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829983
    VIRIN: 220130-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_108790419
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Air Force Female Body Armor System, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Body Armor
    Air Force
    Air Force Security Forces Center
    Female Body Armor System

