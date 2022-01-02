Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 2022

    GUAM

    02.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    736th Security Forces Squadron perform a skill exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force on combat and military working dog tactics on Andersen Air Force Base, Feb 1, 2022. This is an annual precursor to the Cope North Exercise which practices integrating Pacific military partners into agile combat execution strategies.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 19:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Andersen
    736th
    Pacific Defender
    PAC DEF

