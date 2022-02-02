TF 1-194 Returns Home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Friends and family welcome Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment home near Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Feb. 2, 2022 after a nine month deployment overseas. The battalion executed missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Africa. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)