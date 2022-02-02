Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 1-194 Returns Home

    COTTAGE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Friends and family welcome Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment home near Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Feb. 2, 2022 after a nine month deployment overseas. The battalion executed missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Africa. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829974
    VIRIN: 220202-Z-BC699-936
    Filename: DOD_108790164
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COTTAGE GROVE, MN, US 

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Minnesota National Guard
    Deployment
    TF 1-194
    1-194th Armor

