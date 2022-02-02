Friends and family welcome Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment home near Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Feb. 2, 2022 after a nine month deployment overseas. The battalion executed missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Africa. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829974
|VIRIN:
|220202-Z-BC699-936
|Filename:
|DOD_108790164
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COTTAGE GROVE, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TF 1-194 Returns Home, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT