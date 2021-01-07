2021 Master Chief Petty Officer Angela M. McShan Inspirational Leadership Award—Reserve

The Office of Leadership is proud to present the Inspirational Leadership Awards. These annual awards recognize Coast Guard personnel who best exemplify the Coast Guard’s Core Values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty.
The awards are:
- CAPT John G. Witherspoon Inspirational Leadership Award (Officers, Active Duty and Reserve)
- MCPO Angela M. McShan Inspirational Leadership Award (E-7 Active Duty & Reserve)
- George R. Putnam Inspirational Leadership Award (Civilian appropriated or non-appropriated)
- COMO Charles S. Greanoff Inspirational Leadership Award (Auxiliary Flotilla Commander)
- CAPT David H. Jarvis Award Inspirational Leadership Award (Officer Active Duty)*
- Douglas A. Munro Inspirational Leadership Award (Enlisted Active Duty)*
*Navy League Leadership Awards
