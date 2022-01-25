Rhode Island National Guards COVID-19 Response

COL Craig Maceri, commander of Task Force Guardian, discusses the three major roles that the Rhode Island National Guard is currently assisting with for COVID-19 Response Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, RI. Jan. 25, 2022. These roles include testing support, vaccination, and hospital support.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. David Connors)
