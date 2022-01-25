Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island National Guards COVID-19 Response

    RI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Pfc. David Connors 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    COL Craig Maceri, commander of Task Force Guardian, discusses the three major roles that the Rhode Island National Guard is currently assisting with for COVID-19 Response Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, RI. Jan. 25, 2022. These roles include testing support, vaccination, and hospital support.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. David Connors)

    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:02
    Location: RI, US

    Rhode Island
    rhode island national guard
    covid19
    covid19 testing
    covid19 vaccination

