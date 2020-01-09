The official production release of the all new Flex-Test Module used to test various aircraft transmissions and gearboxes.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829962
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-EP447-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108790096
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CCAD Flex-Test Module, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT