    CCAD Flex-Test Module

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    The official production release of the all new Flex-Test Module used to test various aircraft transmissions and gearboxes.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829962
    VIRIN: 200901-A-EP447-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108790096
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAD Flex-Test Module, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    Corpus Christi
    Army Aviation
    AMC
    Modernization
    CCAD

