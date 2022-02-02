U.S. Army, Col. Patrick Thompson, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, talks about training exercise Allied Spirit at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 26, 2022. Col. Thompson highlighted the importance of air defense to maneuver commanders.
(B-Roll Footage courtesy of U.S. Army, Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829957
|VIRIN:
|220202-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108790041
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Spirit 22- Col. Patrick Thompson, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
