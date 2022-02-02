Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Spirit 22- Col. Patrick Thompson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army, Col. Patrick Thompson, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, talks about training exercise Allied Spirit at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 26, 2022. Col. Thompson highlighted the importance of air defense to maneuver commanders.
    (B-Roll Footage courtesy of U.S. Army, Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829957
    VIRIN: 220202-A-GG601-1001
    Filename: DOD_108790041
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit 22- Col. Patrick Thompson, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Airdefense
    target_news_europe
    AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT