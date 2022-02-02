The ACSC Experience

In this second episode of a three part series centered around Air University Fellows, Maj. Eric Evans and Maj. Laura Evans, Air University Fellows assigned to Air Command and Staff College, talk about this experience in the program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|829951
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-GC691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789915
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
