    How to winter weather-prep your house

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Chris Ritchey, Corvias maintenance manager at Fort Sill, explains the steps to take to make sure pipes don't burst in your home due to cold weather. This information is specific to residents at Fort Sill. Skip to 1:20 to see how to shut off your water if there is a leak. Call the Corvias Hotline at 844-947-4412 for housing emergencies.

