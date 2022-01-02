How to winter weather-prep your house

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829947" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chris Ritchey, Corvias maintenance manager at Fort Sill, explains the steps to take to make sure pipes don't burst in your home due to cold weather. This information is specific to residents at Fort Sill. Skip to 1:20 to see how to shut off your water if there is a leak. Call the Corvias Hotline at 844-947-4412 for housing emergencies.