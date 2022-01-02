Modernizing in Multi-Domains

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Huachuca, established in 1877, became home to the Buffalo Soldier in 1892. The all Black 24th Inf. Reg. was the first to arrive, followed by the 9th Calvary Reg. and the 25th Inf. Reg. in 1898. The 10th Calvary Reg. arrived in 1913. Since then, Fort Huachuca has closed and reopened, units have come and gone, and it now serves as a prime testing and training facility. Today's Fort Huachuca is positioned to become a key contributor in modernizing the nation's military for an electronic and complex battlefield and building the U.S. Army of tomorrow.