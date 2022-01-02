Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing in Multi-Domains

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Fort Huachuca, established in 1877, became home to the Buffalo Soldier in 1892. The all Black 24th Inf. Reg. was the first to arrive, followed by the 9th Calvary Reg. and the 25th Inf. Reg. in 1898. The 10th Calvary Reg. arrived in 1913. Since then, Fort Huachuca has closed and reopened, units have come and gone, and it now serves as a prime testing and training facility. Today's Fort Huachuca is positioned to become a key contributor in modernizing the nation's military for an electronic and complex battlefield and building the U.S. Army of tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
