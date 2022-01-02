Fort Huachuca, established in 1877, became home to the Buffalo Soldier in 1892. The all Black 24th Inf. Reg. was the first to arrive, followed by the 9th Calvary Reg. and the 25th Inf. Reg. in 1898. The 10th Calvary Reg. arrived in 1913. Since then, Fort Huachuca has closed and reopened, units have come and gone, and it now serves as a prime testing and training facility. Today's Fort Huachuca is positioned to become a key contributor in modernizing the nation's military for an electronic and complex battlefield and building the U.S. Army of tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 13:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829945
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-JY347-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108789884
|Length:
|00:12:31
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernizing in Multi-Domains, by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
