910th helms DoD aerial spray certification course in St. Augustine

A team of Airmen from the 910th Airlift Wing traveled to St. Augustine, Florida, with an aerial spray-equipped C-130H Hercules aircraft to teach the DoD's aerial spray certification course at the Florida Mosquito Control Association's annual fly-in, Jan 11-13, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 12:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|829941
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-UU934-625
|Filename:
|DOD_108789795
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
