    910th helms DoD aerial spray certification course in St. Augustine

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A team of Airmen from the 910th Airlift Wing traveled to St. Augustine, Florida, with an aerial spray-equipped C-130H Hercules aircraft to teach the DoD's aerial spray certification course at the Florida Mosquito Control Association's annual fly-in, Jan 11-13, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 

