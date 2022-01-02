Social media video made from various shots of Sailors both at work and at leisure aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829923
|VIRIN:
|220201-N-BF800-0001
|PIN:
|211219
|Filename:
|DOD_108789538
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Day in the Life of a Truman Sailor, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
