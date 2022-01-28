Princeton University visits Liberty Village

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Students and staff of Princeton University came to Liberty Village to speak with guests about their experiences as well as college opportunities across the country during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan 28, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829921
    VIRIN: 220201-F-RM521-001
    Filename: DOD_108789504
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: NJ, US

