Students and staff of Princeton University came to Liberty Village to speak with guests about their experiences as well as college opportunities across the country during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan 28, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829921
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-RM521-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789504
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Princeton University visits Liberty Village, by TSgt Rion Ehrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
