Keen Edge 22 B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, execute command and control from a combat operations center during exercise Keen Edge 22 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022. Keen Edge is a biannual bilateral command post exercise between the U.S. military and the Japan Self-Defense Force that achieves mutual security objectives and strengthens U.S.-Japan military interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)