Keen Edge 22 B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, execute command and control from a combat operations center during exercise Keen Edge 22 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022. Keen Edge is a biannual bilateral command post exercise between the U.S. military and the Japan Self-Defense Force that achieves mutual security objectives and strengthens U.S.-Japan military interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829912
|VIRIN:
|220131-M-AR498-337
|Filename:
|DOD_108789425
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT