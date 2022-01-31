Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Edge 22 B-Roll

    JAPAN

    01.31.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, execute command and control from a combat operations center during exercise Keen Edge 22 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022. Keen Edge is a biannual bilateral command post exercise between the U.S. military and the Japan Self-Defense Force that achieves mutual security objectives and strengthens U.S.-Japan military interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829912
    VIRIN: 220131-M-AR498-337
    Filename: DOD_108789425
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JP

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    KeenEdge KeenEdge22 Marines MarineCorps USMC

