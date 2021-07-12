Kosher MRE Seder kits for Passover

U.S. Army Colonel Henry Sousson, U.S. Garrison Bavaria Chaplain, introduces the Kosher Seder kits/meals for the Jewish Passover holidays, Grafenwoehr, Germany 7 December, 2021.
(U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 06:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829911
|VIRIN:
|211209-A-XV631-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108789424
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
