    Kosher MRE Seder kits for Passover

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.07.2021

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Colonel Henry Sousson, U.S. Garrison Bavaria Chaplain, introduces the Kosher Seder kits/meals for the Jewish Passover holidays, Grafenwoehr, Germany 7 December, 2021.
    (U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829911
    VIRIN: 211209-A-XV631-1005
    Filename: DOD_108789424
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosher MRE Seder kits for Passover, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Passover
    7th ATC
    kosher MRE

