PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Sailors and Marines, and Philippine Marines participate in an amphibious assault demonstration in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH), Jan. 31, 2022. MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open-Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 02:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829907
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-SI773-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789240
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ESXARG/MEU MAREX Amphibious Assault Demonstration, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT