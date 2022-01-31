ESXARG/MEU MAREX Amphibious Assault Demonstration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Sailors and Marines, and Philippine Marines participate in an amphibious assault demonstration in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH), Jan. 31, 2022. MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open-Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)