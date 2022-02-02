The Eighth Army command team presents awards at the Eighth Army headquarters at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Feb. 2, 2022 to subordinate units for retention excellence in Fiscal Year 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 01:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829898
|VIRIN:
|220202-A-WF509-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108789104
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army leaders recognize retention excellence, by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT