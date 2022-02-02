Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army leaders recognize retention excellence

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    The Eighth Army command team presents awards at the Eighth Army headquarters at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Feb. 2, 2022 to subordinate units for retention excellence in Fiscal Year 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 01:36
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army leaders recognize retention excellence, by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Retention
    career counselor
    People
    award

