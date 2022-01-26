Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conducts mass casualty training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Julie Okorn, regimental surgeon for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participates in an interview on mass casualty evacuation training during exercise Iron Dragon on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. Marines and Sailors with CLR-37 conducted a mass casualty drill with simulated evacuation via CH-53 Super Stallion aircraft during exercise Iron Dragon. Iron Dragon is a regimental exercise focused on sharpening CLR-37’s ability to conduct distributed command and control in preparation for future training exercises. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)