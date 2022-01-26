Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conducts mass casualty training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a mass casualty training drill during exercise Iron Dragon, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. Marines and Sailors with CLR-37 conducted a mass casualty drill with simulated evacuation via CH-53 Super Stallion aircraft during exercise Iron Dragon. Iron Dragon is a Regimental exercise focused on sharpening CLR-37’s ability to conduct distributed command and control in preparation for future training exercises. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829888
    VIRIN: 220126-M-PM375-730
    Filename: DOD_108788945
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conducts mass casualty training, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OKINAWA
    IRON DRAGON
    3RD MLG
    CLR-37
    AIR CASEVAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT