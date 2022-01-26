Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conducts mass casualty training

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a mass casualty training drill during exercise Iron Dragon, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. Marines and Sailors with CLR-37 conducted a mass casualty drill with simulated evacuation via CH-53 Super Stallion aircraft during exercise Iron Dragon. Iron Dragon is a Regimental exercise focused on sharpening CLR-37’s ability to conduct distributed command and control in preparation for future training exercises. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|01.26.2022
|02.01.2022 22:13
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
