3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Marines conduct Aerial Delivery and Forward Refueling Point Operations

U.S. Marines with Air Delivery Platoon, 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, establish a forward refueling point, Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)