    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Marines conduct Aerial Delivery and Forward Refueling Point Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Air Delivery Platoon, 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, establish a forward refueling point, Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829887
    VIRIN: 220131-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_108788940
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    VMGR 152
    Aerial Delivery
    Parachute Jumps
    3d MLG
    3d LSB

