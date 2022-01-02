U.S. Marines with Air Delivery Platoon, 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, establish a forward refueling point, Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829887
|VIRIN:
|220131-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788940
|Length:
|00:12:28
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Marines conduct Aerial Delivery and Forward Refueling Point Operations, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
