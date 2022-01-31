Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat near St. Paul, Alaska

A C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew out of Air Station Kodiak provides support and obtains video of a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew preparing for a medevac near St. Paul, Alaska, Jan. 31, 2022. The helicopter crew launched out of Forward Operating Location Cold Bay and hoisted a crew member from the 169-foot fishing vessel Constellation at about 9:30 a.m., just outside St. Paul Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)
