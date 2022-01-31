Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat near St. Paul, Alaska

    ST. PAUL, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew out of Air Station Kodiak provides support and obtains video of a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew preparing for a medevac near St. Paul, Alaska, Jan. 31, 2022. The helicopter crew launched out of Forward Operating Location Cold Bay and hoisted a crew member from the 169-foot fishing vessel Constellation at about 9:30 a.m., just outside St. Paul Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829879
    VIRIN: 220131-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108788892
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ST. PAUL, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat near St. Paul, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Air Station Kodiak
    D17
    C-130 Super Hercules aircraft

