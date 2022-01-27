Good Honest Work

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Seabees with General Facilities, Headquarters & Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hold a first-of-its-kind training course for combat engineer Marines stationed on Okinawa, Jan. 27, 2022, MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The course consists of both hands-on training and classroom learning about facilities maintenance and electrical work. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)



Construction Electrician 2nd Class (CE2) Ira Mozee, Course Instructor 00:17:13

LCpl David Ochoa, Student 00:35:11