    Good Honest Work

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Seabees with General Facilities, Headquarters & Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hold a first-of-its-kind training course for combat engineer Marines stationed on Okinawa, Jan. 27, 2022, MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The course consists of both hands-on training and classroom learning about facilities maintenance and electrical work. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)

    Construction Electrician 2nd Class (CE2) Ira Mozee, Course Instructor 00:17:13
    LCpl David Ochoa, Student 00:35:11

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 00:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829878
    VIRIN: 220127-M-BD159-584
    Filename: DOD_108788891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good Honest Work, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Seabees
    Marine Corps

