Good Honest Work

U.S. Navy Seabees with General Facilities, Headquarters & Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hold a first-of-its-kind training course for combat engineer Marines stationed on Okinawa, Jan. 27, 2022, MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The course consists of both hands-on training and classroom learning about facilities maintenance and electrical work. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)
