MDSU2 Holds Ice Dive Training

220201-N-AP176-1003 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 1, 2022) Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, conduct ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. Cold weather and ice dive training prepares Navy divers to operate in an Arctic environment. MDSU 2 is based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, and is a combat-ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 18:19
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
