    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU2 Holds Ice Dive Training

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    220201-N-AP176-1003 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 1, 2022) Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, conduct ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. Cold weather and ice dive training prepares Navy divers to operate in an Arctic environment. MDSU 2 is based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, and is a combat-ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829876
    VIRIN: 220201-N-AP176-1003
    Filename: DOD_108788779
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU2 Holds Ice Dive Training, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy diver
    MDSU 2
    ice diving

