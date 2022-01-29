Red Hill Well Water is Discharged Through Granular Activated Carbon Filters Near Maximum Rate of 3,500 Gallons Per Minute

AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 31, 2022) - Water from Redhill well is discharged into Halawa stream through granular activated carbon filters near its maximum rate of 3,500 gallons per minute. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Aron Higgins)
|01.29.2022
|02.01.2022 18:36
|Briefings
|829875
|220130-N-SR472-2004
|DOD_108788778
|00:01:02
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|1
|1
