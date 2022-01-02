100/442 Mortars Train at Pohakuloa Training Area

Video by: Staff Sgt. Odinger Mitchell
The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.
02.01.2022
|02.01.2022 18:01
|Video Productions
|829872
|220201-A-HF423-243
|DOD_108788763
|00:00:47
POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|0
|0
