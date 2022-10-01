U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Osam, a food service specialist with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, gives an insight to his life before the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan 10, 2022. The Marine Corps is made up of a variety of individuals from across the world and each of them have their own unique story to tell, this is Sgt. Osam's story. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 18:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829869
|VIRIN:
|220201-M-TN173-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788714
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Humble Beginnings, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
