Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humble Beginnings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Osam, a food service specialist with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, gives an insight to his life before the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan 10, 2022. The Marine Corps is made up of a variety of individuals from across the world and each of them have their own unique story to tell, this is Sgt. Osam's story. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared Curtis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 18:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829869
    VIRIN: 220201-M-TN173-001
    Filename: DOD_108788714
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humble Beginnings, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    Ghana
    I MEF Support Battalion
    I MSB CSSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT