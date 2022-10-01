Humble Beginnings

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Osam, a food service specialist with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, gives an insight to his life before the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan 10, 2022. The Marine Corps is made up of a variety of individuals from across the world and each of them have their own unique story to tell, this is Sgt. Osam's story. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared Curtis)