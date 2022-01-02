Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Redeployment Uncasing Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Multiple battalions assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, held an uncasing of the colors ceremony Feb. 1, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to signify the return of the battalion's from their nine month deployment rotation to various countries in Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by PV2 Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829853
    VIRIN: 220201-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108788630
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Redeployment Uncasing Ceremony, by PV2 Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

