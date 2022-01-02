Multiple battalions assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, held an uncasing of the colors ceremony Feb. 1, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to signify the return of the battalion's from their nine month deployment rotation to various countries in Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by PV2 Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829853
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-YG297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788630
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Redeployment Uncasing Ceremony, by PV2 Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
