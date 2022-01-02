1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Redeployment Uncasing Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multiple battalions assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, held an uncasing of the colors ceremony Feb. 1, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to signify the return of the battalion's from their nine month deployment rotation to various countries in Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by PV2 Joshua Holladay)