    SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 1

    QATAR

    01.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SHARP Points is a series that Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock, the 'Top Notch' Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, has created. This series educates the audience on sexual assault, harassment and related topics in snackable and engaging ways. There will be a new episode of this series every month, to include skits and dramatizations in addition to graphics. This pilot episode was focused mainly on the recent changes to the Army's SHARP program. Though SHARP is Army specific, there are heavy references to the DOD SAPR program as well.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 16:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829849
    VIRIN: 220114-A-MF443-003
    Filename: DOD_108788616
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: QA

    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Top Notch

