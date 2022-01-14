SHARP Points is a series that Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock, the 'Top Notch' Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, has created. This series educates the audience on sexual assault, harassment and related topics in snackable and engaging ways. There will be a new episode of this series every month, to include skits and dramatizations in addition to graphics. This pilot episode was focused mainly on the recent changes to the Army's SHARP program. Though SHARP is Army specific, there are heavy references to the DOD SAPR program as well.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|829849
|VIRIN:
|220114-A-MF443-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108788616
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|QA
This work, SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 1, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS
