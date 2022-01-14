SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SHARP Points is a series that Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock, the 'Top Notch' Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, has created. This series educates the audience on sexual assault, harassment and related topics in snackable and engaging ways. There will be a new episode of this series every month, to include skits and dramatizations in addition to graphics. This pilot episode was focused mainly on the recent changes to the Army's SHARP program. Though SHARP is Army specific, there are heavy references to the DOD SAPR program as well.