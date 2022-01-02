Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Partners with Coast Guard, Navy for Dive Training

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The U.S. Navy is work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard to host an annual ice dive training course on Camp Ripley Jan. 29-Feb. 10, 2022. The course, run by Dive Rescue International, and instructed by qualified Navy divers and experienced civilian instructors will safely provide real-world ice and cold weather dive training in artic conditions.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829848
    VIRIN: 220201-Z-KL308-3499
    Filename: DOD_108788614
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: MN, US

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Partners with Coast Guard, Navy for Dive Training, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley

