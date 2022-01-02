Minnesota National Guard Partners with Coast Guard, Navy for Dive Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829848" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Navy is work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard to host an annual ice dive training course on Camp Ripley Jan. 29-Feb. 10, 2022. The course, run by Dive Rescue International, and instructed by qualified Navy divers and experienced civilian instructors will safely provide real-world ice and cold weather dive training in artic conditions.