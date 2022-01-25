Iron Fist 2022: 3rd AA Bn Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct assault amphibious vehicle simulation training

Japan Self-Defense Ground Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct assault amphibious vehicle simulation training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 25, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps
video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
