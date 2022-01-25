Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 2022: 3rd AA Bn Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct assault amphibious vehicle simulation training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japan Self-Defense Ground Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct assault amphibious vehicle simulation training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 25, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps
    video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829840
    VIRIN: 220125-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_108788551
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

