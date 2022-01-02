Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Mike: One Navy Medicine is Rendering Assistance

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    In an era long before the advent of satellites, cell phones, and radios, seafarers used a communication system based on flags and pennants. Transmitting messages over long distances is called Semaphore, and these visual signals (signal flags) enabled ships to “speak” with other ships at sea.

    Both shipboard and ashore, in the field with the Greenside, and at civilian medical facilities throughout the United States the One Navy Medicine Team is proactive in rendering assistance— to warfighters and civilians alike. Recognizing this, late last year the Surgeon General approved the adoption of the “Charlie Mike” signal flags which convey the message of “Rendering Assistance.”

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:45
    Location: US

