In an era long before the advent of satellites, cell phones, and radios, seafarers used a communication system based on flags and pennants. Transmitting messages over long distances is called Semaphore, and these visual signals (signal flags) enabled ships to “speak” with other ships at sea.
Both shipboard and ashore, in the field with the Greenside, and at civilian medical facilities throughout the United States the One Navy Medicine Team is proactive in rendering assistance— to warfighters and civilians alike. Recognizing this, late last year the Surgeon General approved the adoption of the “Charlie Mike” signal flags which convey the message of “Rendering Assistance.”
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829830
|VIRIN:
|220201-N-N1526-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788428
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Mike: One Navy Medicine is Rendering Assistance, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
