    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Putting SARS-COV-2 in a Bind

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Nanosponges are tiny biodegradable polymers wrapped by the membrane of target cells, such as lung epithelial cells. These novel nanosponges could potentially combat a variety of viruses that enter hosts' airways by acting as a decoy and binding to the viruses before they can bind to host cells.

    Zhang et al. recently published results showing that SARS-CoV-2 binds to these decoy nanosponges that were more than 90% effective in causing the virus to lose its ability to infect cells in vitro. Once the virus is locked into the decoy, it can't invade any real cells, and is then cleared by the body's immune system. UCSD researchers specifically focused on overexpressing ACE-2, the key player mediating the entry of SARS-CoV-2.

    This research shows promise that nanosponges could be used both to prevent disease and as a post-exposure treatment to better protect warfighters and the public from COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:21
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    TAGS

    #DTRA #CB #ChemBio #DefenseThreatReductionAgency #JSTO #JITN

