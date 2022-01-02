Putting SARS-COV-2 in a Bind

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829821" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nanosponges are tiny biodegradable polymers wrapped by the membrane of target cells, such as lung epithelial cells. These novel nanosponges could potentially combat a variety of viruses that enter hosts' airways by acting as a decoy and binding to the viruses before they can bind to host cells.



Zhang et al. recently published results showing that SARS-CoV-2 binds to these decoy nanosponges that were more than 90% effective in causing the virus to lose its ability to infect cells in vitro. Once the virus is locked into the decoy, it can't invade any real cells, and is then cleared by the body's immune system. UCSD researchers specifically focused on overexpressing ACE-2, the key player mediating the entry of SARS-CoV-2.



This research shows promise that nanosponges could be used both to prevent disease and as a post-exposure treatment to better protect warfighters and the public from COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases.