Volunteer docents of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego Command Museum help teach Marine Corps history to new Marines and museum visitors.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829809
|VIRIN:
|220124-M-DM338-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788237
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Docents of the MCRDSD Command Museum instruct new Marines, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
