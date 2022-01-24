Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Docents of the MCRDSD Command Museum instruct new Marines

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Volunteer docents of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego Command Museum help teach Marine Corps history to new Marines and museum visitors.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829809
    VIRIN: 220124-M-DM338-001
    Filename: DOD_108788237
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Docents of the MCRDSD Command Museum instruct new Marines, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    museum
    MCRDSD
    docent

