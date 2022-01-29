Vertical Video of 23D Marines Black Belt Culminating Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, with the 23rd Marine Regiment, conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program black belt culminating event on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2022. The culminating event included a five-mile run, various exercise stations, and sparring matches where Marines used techniques learned throughout their MCMAP training. At the conclusion of the event, Marines were awarded their black belts from instructors and fellow black belts throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)