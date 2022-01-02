B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, from Seymour Johnson AFB, NC, conducting preflight checks before flying with two Belgian F-16s during a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829797
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-YM277-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787997
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US F-15 preflight checks during NATO eAP, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
