This video gives a brief overview of the mission of the 55th Wing through the years from the cold war to present day.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829793
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-F3336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787957
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55th Wing Mission Relevance, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT